Jubilee member of parliament Didmus Barasa is facing arrest over failing to clear a Sh1.8 million debt owed to a city lawyer.

The lawyer, Alfred Ndambiri, moved to court stating that the MP had not cleared legal fees following his 2017 election petition.

On seven different court appearances, the Kimilili MP pleaded with the courts for leniency.

On October 9, Magistrate D.M Kivuti gave the MP an extension after he claimed to have been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

He was ordered to be appear before the court on November 24, 2020.

Magistrate Kivuti further directed that should he have not cleared the legal fees by then, he would face arrest or be committed to jail for six months.

Matatu Sale

MP Barasa is also facing another suit at the High Court in which a businessman has accused him of breach of contract in the sale of a PSV.

The Kajiado court granted a temporary injunction on the arrest of the MP in July 2020.