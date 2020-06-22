Kipipiri Constituency MP Amos Kimunya addressed the media minutes after being elected the National Assembly Majority Leader.

In his address, Kimunya thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for proposing him to take over from Garissa MP Aden Duale.

"I don't take the appointment lightly. I will do my best to serve the party and the whole country. We will continue using Duale's expertise for synergy," the Kipipiri MP said.

He further said that details of the Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting will be released to the public this week.

"Details of what transpired will be released later but main agenda was on change of leadership in the party. I thank the President for having confidence in me," Kimunya stated.

Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya

"There was no engagement, the President proposed, he was seconded and that was it," he continued.

No division

When asked why the leadership change in Jubilee took place, Kimunya said that the party felt that it was time for change.

He also emphasized that the party was not divided contrary to reports and tangatanga faction opening offices dubbed Jubilee Asili Centre.

"People came here because they are committed to the party. We had a cordial meeting," Kimunya said.

"Going forward we want to see the whole Jubilee fraternity working together and in harmony. Members felt there's need for change," he added.