Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua has pleaded with her Nairobi counterpart Esther Passaris to take a break from social media.

Ms Mutua issued her request while replying to a belligerent tweet sent out by Passaris to "Wajinga Nyinyi" hitmaker King Kaka.

"Hon Esther, kindly can you log off social media for now and concentrate on your health first. You will come back and continue the engagement. For now I don’t think it’s healthy. Please totally log off. Quick recovery Mama Nai," the Busia MP advised.

The Nairobi MP has been spewing venom to her followers over the past few days after she was trolled for posting photos of herself receiving treatment in India.

One George Gathecha replied to the Nairobi rep saying: "You should stop posting this because, how do you think people from slums feel yet they can't afford kenyatta National Hospital KNH?"

Passaris in turn gave two responses to George. First she tweeted: "Everything isn't always about us & them. We are one Nation striving for the best. That is why I invested in becoming a leader to bring change. How would compromising my health benefit the health of slum dwellers? My experiences help shape our #UHCKe goals as a leader and a citizen."

She would later add: "What are you doing about it? #ManUp I invested 50 million to be elected a leader. I served way before being elected. At 55 #OfficiallyMadeOfTitenium because of sacrifices I made. As a member of the Health Committee we shaping the Presidents #AgendaFourKe #UHCKe being crucial."

Among those who have tweeted in support of Esther Passaris are Economist David Ndii and KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua.