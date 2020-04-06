Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has blamed the impeachment motion against her as devoid of merit and as a scheme by her political rivals who are threatened by her position on BBI and her standing in the 2022 national politics.

Waiguru spoke to the Nation just days after 30 out of the 33 MCAs in Kirinyaga signed an impeachment motion to have her removed from office.

She said there was deliberate campaign to spoil her political name ahead of the 2022 general election - but insisted that she would emerge victorious.

"One can only surmise that this is part of 2022 at the national and local level. Whoever is pushing the agenda has interests in ensuring that my name is spoilt so that I’m not considered in 2022. But the people are wiser. It has happened before. Truth and justice prevails and vindicates. To quote Maya Angelou, ".... I will still rise," she said.

She added that her early decision to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga in their BBI championship may have cost her new enemies who could be afraid of her growing political star.

"I took political risks by publicly joining the BBI campaigns. Some of my colleagues who were unsure but have since joined the train would naturally be concerned that I may run with the “prize”. That is politics," the county boss said.

The Kirinyaga Governor has been facing a political storm that has seen her party and the national government move with speed to protect her from the looming impeachment.

Last week, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju announced the firing of MCA James Murang'o from the position of Kirinyaga Majority Leader after the MCA appeared in a press conference supportive of the Waiguru ouster motion.