A Kirinyaga County Assembly member has moved a motion to impeach governor Anne Waiguru.

Mutira Ward MCA moved the notice of motion to impeach the Governor over what he termed as gross misconduct, abuse of office and failure to comply with public procurement and disposal act.

The Ward Representatives accused the Kirinyaga County executive of buying a vehicle without tendering.

MCAs move Motion to impeach Waiguru

However, governor Waiguru accused the MCAs of dwelling on petty issues instead on focusing on the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

Waiguru fires back

In a statement, Waiguru said: "It is unfortunate that at a time when the country, and indeed the whole world, is focused on dealing with coronavirus pandemic, some MCAs have opted to dwell on pettiness and political brinkmanship of filling a frivolous motion to impeach me."

Governor Waiguru further said that the MCA's attempts to impeach her lacked "any foundation".

According to the county boss, the motion to impeach her is a result of her refusal to bow down to pressure to award tenders to some MCAs.

Governor Anne Waiguru

"Every Kenyan knows what all these impeachments are about. I will not concede to illegal requests for tenders and money," Ms Waiguru stated.