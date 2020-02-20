Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyongo's chase car was on Thursday clamped at the Kisumu International Airport.

The car was clamped after the driver made an illegal parking claiming that he was in a hurry.

Governor Nyongo's motorcade had made it's way to the airport escorting him to catch an evening flight to Nairobi on Wednesday.

County officials unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate release with National Youth Services (NYS) officers who clamped the car.

The county government was fined Sh7,000 for the incident, which was yet to be paid by Thursday morning.

The spectacle comes amid vigorous debates that spring up among Kenyans online over which State officials are accorded right of way.

In 2019, Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai released a comprehensive statement outlining the government VIPs entitled to right-of-way on Kenyan roads.

Governors are not among those listed in the official list, they are expected to follow the normal flow of traffic and adhere to the traffic rules.