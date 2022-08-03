Kisumu is beautiful and peaceful - Anyang' Nyong'o tells Americans

The governor was responding to a travel advisory released on Tuesday, August 2 by the U.S Embassy in Kenya, stating that they had imposed movement restrictions on personnel in Kisumu.

Professor Nyong'o while addressing the media assured potential visitors that the city is safe and urged all of them to visit the sunset city.

"I want to assure those traveling to Kisumu that our people are very peaceful and looking forward to welcome you. Enjoy our beautiful sunset city," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the embassy, Kenya has periodically experienced some pre-electoral violence during election cycles. Therefore, the State Department has reminded her U.S. citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance.

The embassy further advised her citizens to be cautious of any election-related demonstrations or rallies as they may turn violent.

"Demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention. Strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly," read a statement in part.

However, the governor expressed his disagreement with the advisory, taking the opportunity to remind the U.S. Embassy, Kisumu recently hosted the Africities Summit where guests from across the world attended.

“We have just come from hosting a successful Africities Summit where over 10, 000 delegates attended and some even chose to stay longer because of the prevailing peace and tranquility,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The governor further urged Cabinet Secretaries of Foreign Affairs Rachel Omamo and Interior Fred Matiang’i respectively to schedule a meeting with the embassy to find out why they released the travel advisory.