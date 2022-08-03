RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kisumu is beautiful and peaceful - Anyang' Nyong'o tells Americans

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The U.S. Embassy had urged Americans to avoid Kisumu during the elections

Kisumu County Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o looks on during the celebration of Madaraka day on June 1, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kisumu County Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o looks on during the celebration of Madaraka day on June 1, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang' Nyong'o has urged Americans and other potential tourists or investors to visit the third largest city in Kenya before, during and after the August 9, General Elections.

Recommended articles

The governor was responding to a travel advisory released on Tuesday, August 2 by the U.S Embassy in Kenya, stating that they had imposed movement restrictions on personnel in Kisumu.

Professor Nyong'o while addressing the media assured potential visitors that the city is safe and urged all of them to visit the sunset city.

"I want to assure those traveling to Kisumu that our people are very peaceful and looking forward to welcome you. Enjoy our beautiful sunset city," he said.

This photograph taken on October 2, 2018, shows a woman as she takes a 'selfie' with a signboard at Dunga beach on Lake Victoria in Kisumu, western Kenya. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
This photograph taken on October 2, 2018, shows a woman as she takes a 'selfie' with a signboard at Dunga beach on Lake Victoria in Kisumu, western Kenya. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: US Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Kisumu

According to the embassy, Kenya has periodically experienced some pre-electoral violence during election cycles. Therefore, the State Department has reminded her U.S. citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance.

The embassy further advised her citizens to be cautious of any election-related demonstrations or rallies as they may turn violent.

"Demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention. Strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly," read a statement in part.

However, the governor expressed his disagreement with the advisory, taking the opportunity to remind the U.S. Embassy, Kisumu recently hosted the Africities Summit where guests from across the world attended.

“We have just come from hosting a successful Africities Summit where over 10, 000 delegates attended and some even chose to stay longer because of the prevailing peace and tranquility,” he said.

Africities summit in Kisumu held from May 17-21 at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex (Sports Ground)
Africities summit in Kisumu held from May 17-21 at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex (Sports Ground) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shortage of free condoms hit Kisumu during Africities

The governor further urged Cabinet Secretaries of Foreign Affairs Rachel Omamo and Interior Fred Matiang’i respectively to schedule a meeting with the embassy to find out why they released the travel advisory.

“We would like them to tell us their concerns or areas they feel we must work on so that we can do so,” he concluded.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Magoha's humble apology to parents for abrupt closure of schools

CS Magoha's humble apology to parents for abrupt closure of schools

Kisumu is beautiful and peaceful - Anyang' Nyong'o tells Americans

Kisumu is beautiful and peaceful - Anyang' Nyong'o tells Americans

Mt Kenya region favoured during campaigns - Senator Kajwang'

Mt Kenya region favoured during campaigns - Senator Kajwang'

Foreigner fights guards in early morning drama outside Nairobi club [Video]

Foreigner fights guards in early morning drama outside Nairobi club [Video]

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

We will not shutdown the internet during elections - CS Mucheru

We will not shutdown the internet during elections - CS Mucheru

Wajackoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

Wajackoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

Death of al-Qaeda emir leads to increased surveillance in Kenya

Death of al-Qaeda emir leads to increased surveillance in Kenya

How DCI detectives arrested wanted fugitive in early morning raid

How DCI detectives arrested wanted fugitive in early morning raid

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Serve Progressive Academy

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Security officers at the scene of the explosion

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close