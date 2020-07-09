The Kitui County Assembly has gotten the go ahead to proceed with an impeachment against area Governor Charity Kaluki Ngilu.

Six Kitui residents has petitioned the High Court to stay the impeachment motion because the process did not include public participation.

Justice Weldon Korir on Thursday ruled that the petition by the six Kitui residents lacked merit and allowed the Assembly to proceed.

Athi Ward Representative, Peter Kilonzo alias Tangawizi drafted the motion in which Governor Ngilu is accused of violating the Constitution, abusing her office and gross misconduct.

More follows