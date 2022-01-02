MP speaks for the first time after recovery from poisoning incident

Confirming that he had been treated for poisoning, the MP now claims that he can identify an individual he accuses of handing him a suspicious bottle of water.

Stating that it had been a harrowing experience, the legislator shunned claims that he had faked the symptoms.

"I didn’t name the suspect immediately because I wanted police to complete their investigations. He was with me. He had been with me and when he gave me the water to drink, it bounced back as I wasn’t drunk as people are shamelessly claiming. I don’t drink when going to a public rally. I am a Catholic and only drink wine. If you think being poisoned is a joke, wait to be poisoned to see how painful it is," Nation quotes the politician.

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka during a past event ece-auto-gen

On December 17, 2021, while the legislator participated at a political rally in Kisii County, he began to ooze blood from his mouth suddenly, causing alarm.

He would be rushed to hospital accompanied by fellow MP Simba Arati, the representative for Dagoretti North.

Speaking on the incident just moments after it went public, Arati stated: "When he took the water, he felt the taste was different and immediately spat it out. However, his body reacted in an instant. He started vomiting."

Doctors confirmed that the MP exhibited signs of poisoning in his mouth, through erosion and ulceration, and noted that the injuries did not go further than that.

The MP is said to have ejected the poison before it reached his stomach.