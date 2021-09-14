Kivutha Kibwana & Wife celebrate 43 years in love with special dedication

In a post on his social media platforms, Kivutha said he married the love of his life Nazi at only 24 years old.

He also dedicated to her a song by popular Duduke hitmaker Simi who has become a music sensation in Kenya.

"Celebrating our 43 marriage anniversary today. Married at 24. We have shared God's love with each other. Plenty of love's ups & some downs.

"As Simi sang: Love Don't Care. You choose whom to love and you love them to the end. I would marry you all over again. Happy anniversary," his post read.

Little known details of Nazi Mwambura.

Nazi is the former Chairperson of the County First Ladies Association (CFLA) (November 2017-May 2020.

She is a Counselling Psychologist who previously has served as Assistant Director for Counselling in the Ministry of State for Special Programmes(MSSP).

She holds a Masters Degree in Education (Counselling and Human Development) from St. Lawrence University, U.S.A.

Nazi has great passion for working with adolescents and young people. She is the founder of Shina Foundation, a Non-Profit making organization that focuses on health, education and empowerment.

Some of the programmes that she undertakes throughher foundation in collaboration with the Government of Makueni County and other partners include: Menstrual HygieneManagement (MHM) Programme christened ‘Keeping Girls in School: Ending the Period of Shame’; Mentorship Programme;Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Programme;Jigger Radication Programme; and Establishment of Libraries and Distribution of Books to Schools.

Naziis the Makueni County champion for Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) and Family Planning. She is also the Patron of the Makueni Chapter of the Kenya Counsellors and PsychologistsAssociation (KCPA).

Through her advocacy, a counselling unitwhich offers psychosocial support and professional counselling serviceshas been established in the Department of Health Services, Makueni County.

She also advocated for The Makueni County Reproductive Health and Family Planning Act, 2019 which was enacted into law to ensure that family planning strategies are sustained and funded in the future.