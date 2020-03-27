KMPDU boss resigns after appointment to Nairobi Metropolitan Service

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr Ouma Oluga has resigned after he was appointed to serve as Heath Chief Officer under the Nairobi Metropolitan Service.

Dr Oluga stepped down from the Union leadership, a position he has held for the past five years following the appointment that was announced by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

The Head of Public Service also announced the transfer of 31 other officers from various National and County government departments to Nairobi Metropolitan Service.

Dr Oluga will be replaced by Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda who now takes over as the Doctor's union Secretary General and CEO.

Prior to his appointment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, Oluga served in Vihiga County as a medical doctor.