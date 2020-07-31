KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda tests positive for Covid-19

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) Acting Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

In a statement, Dr. Chibanzi said that he contracted the disease at work and he has gone into self-isolation.

His statement further stated that his family is safe and the tracing of people he came into contact with is ongoing.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council, I would like to inform all KMPDU members and the general public that I have tested positive for COVID -19. The infection occurred while dispensing my official duties. I’m currently in a stable condition and under self-isolation. My family is safe, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing,” said Dr. Chibanzi.

The KMPDU Secretary General called on Kenyans to follow all the set guidelines by the Ministry of Health in the fight against covid-19, as he called on government to ensure doctors have protective requirements as they lead in the fight to contain coronavirus.

“I urge all Kenyans to adhere to the Ministry of Health Prevention Measures of putting on your masks, washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary movement and gatherings in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and enable us to flatten the curve as a country,” he added.

Health workers with Covid-19

His announcement comes barely two days after the Ministry of Health confirmed that 634 Kenyan health workers are infected with Coronavirus.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe noted that the number accounted for 3% of the total number of covid-19 infections in the country.

