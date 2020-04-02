Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has postponed exams that were scheduled to take place between April 12 and April 23 this year.

In a circular released by acting CEO Mercy Karogo, candidates were informed that a later date would be announced as soon as the Coronavirus situation in the country is managed.

"Knec wishes to inform you that the 2020 ECDE proficiency, certificate and diploma examinations scheduled to take place between April 12-16 and the diploma in special needs examinations scheduled for April 12-23 have been postponed until further notice," the circular read in part.

Dr Mercy Karogo, acting CEO of KNEC. Knec postpones certificate and diploma exam scheduled for April over Coronavirus

KCPE, KCSE fate hangs in the balance

Senior officials at the examinations council project that this year's KCPE and KCSE examinations calendar may also be affected should the pandemic lockdown continue to affect the school calendar.

They estimate that the national exams may be scheduled for December as the situation stands.

"It will not be business as usual and learning can be postponed for a year. This pandemic is as ambiguous as it is in the rest of the world. Exams test a curriculum based on completion of syllabus. If it is not covered, what will they be testing?" (Kuppet) Secretary-General Akello Misori reasoned.

Term one of the school year, which was interrupted 2 weeks ago, was scheduled to end on April 10.

With current estimations by the Ministry of Health, the effects of Coronavirus in the country are expected to dip in August, which would mean that the second term of the year will also be affected.

CS George Magoha has noted that the government is following events around the world and a decision on the school calendar will be made once the various bans have been lifted.