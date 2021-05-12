KNH to stop serving these patients starting July 2021

While speaking on Wednesday, Major General Badi conveyed that KNH will no longer serve walk-in patients.

He further clarified that the hospital will only cater for referral patients starting July 2021.

The announcement comes as NMS is set to open 24 new Level II and Level III health facilities to members of the public.

"In conjunction with the Ministry of Health, we have been able to produce a policy document on referral system in Kenya. Nairobi County will be used as a guinea pig as the first county to implement this strategy to ensure that KNH becomes a teaching and referral hospital only.