The Kenyan Revenue Authority (KRA) has stepped up its pursuit of renowned economist and a harsh critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta - Dr David Ndii.

A 2015 tax dispute has now landed in court even after KRA lost in the Tax Dispute Tribunal in its bid to collect Sh2.9 million in the form of VAT owed by Ndii.

In September 2015, and at the height of the economist's criticism of the Jubilee government, KRA accessed Ndii's bank accounts and established that his gross income (over Sh5 million) necessitated him to pay VAT.

KRA went ahead and registered him as VAT agent without notifying him - a process that the Tax Disputes Tribunal found to have been irregular.

“The tribunal notes that there is no documentary evidence to show that the respondent (KRA) wrote to notify the appellant about the registration and cannot therefore retroactively demand for tax for the period under review,” the ruling against KRA read in part.

In a rather uncharacteristic move, KRA has decided to move to court to appeal the decision with experts noting that the tax man was likely to spend more in legal fees than the tax demand made against Dr Ndii.

KRA appears to have set its eyes on Ndii as it had in December 2017 issued Ndii with a tax demand of Sh11, 395,591 arising from income tax estimated Sh8.4 million. The matter was settled out of court.