KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) created a buzz on February 8, 2022 after reacting to a post by a civilian who had shared a hotel bill worth half a million.

The bill posted indicated charges amounting to Sh571,100 from a night spent at a night club in Nairobi's Kilimani area over one weekend.

The party allegedly happened on February 6 and was themed All White Affair with flashy revellers in attendance.

Some of the products bought at the club included 35 Moet & Chardonnay Brut at Sh15,000 per bottle, which accounted for a large portion of the bill.

The bill also indicated that the guests also spent money on Hennessy VSOP which can cost up to Sh11,000 a bottle, in addition to other soft drinks listed on the bill.

Soon after posting the hefty bill on Twitter, KRA responded with a meme of an actor using a calculator.

KRA has been monitoring social media platforms as part of its measures to increase tax compliance.

"In the social media, we have some people posting some nice things. You would see some posting nice houses, cars, taking their families to nice places, and so on. Here, we are not sleeping, when we see those, we see taxes.

"We have our officers looking, they have gadgets. They key in very quickly (the number plate) to check. We are working exceptionally hard," KRA Commissioner General James Mburu told the media in 2021.

In 2021, KRA surpassed its target of Sh1.652 trillion by Sh16.808 billion, representing a revenue growth of 3.9% compared to the last financial year.

In recognition of its exemplary performance in revenue mobilisation, KRA officers received a total of 24 State commendations ranging from the Third Class: Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.) to the Head of State’s Commendation (HSC-Civilian Division) awards and honours.

KRA also recorded a milestone after revenue collection more than doubled in the last ten years, from Sh707 billion in F.Y. 2011/12 to Sh1.669 trillion in F.Y. 2020/21, representing a growth of 136% in the last ten years.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

