Kenya Revenue Authority has suspended Nairobi Women's Hospital from its list of service providers.

The tax authority advised its staff members to seek medical attention from other facilities until the issues facing the hospital are resolved.

The hospital has been on the spot after leaked conversations showed how the bosses set daily targets for the number of patients that should be admitted to the facility.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital

However, the hospital has dismissed claims they have been defrauding patients in their facilities.

Internal Investigations

The hospital's Board of Directors published their official statement in local dailies following an exposé on questionable clinical practice at the facility.

While dismissing the media reports, the hospital insisted they are still conducting internal investigations.

Statement from Nairobi Women's after Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) blacklisted the hospital

"We have noted with a lot of concern reports appearing in various media platforms in the recent past suggesting that there is some systematic approach by the hospital to unfairly generate revenue from patients.

The accusations highlighted by whistle blowers centered around inpatients who would allegedly be admitted in the hospital longer than was necessary.