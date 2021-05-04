KRA threatens to block PINs for these taxpayers

The notice sent out on Monday notified the taxpayers that they risk having their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) blocked over tax evasion.

"Failure to file tax returns unless cause is shown to the contrary, the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes shall have their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) deregistered and cancelled from the KRA system at the expiry of thirty (30) days from the date of this notice," the alert read in part.

KRA has given the blacklisted taxpayers up until June 3, 2021 to declare their tax returns or have the action taken against them.