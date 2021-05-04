The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has issued notice to at least 62,000 registered individual taxpayers and an unknown number of businesses in the country.
KRA threatens to block PINs for these taxpayers
Taxpayers put on notice
The notice sent out on Monday notified the taxpayers that they risk having their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) blocked over tax evasion.
"Failure to file tax returns unless cause is shown to the contrary, the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes shall have their Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) deregistered and cancelled from the KRA system at the expiry of thirty (30) days from the date of this notice," the alert read in part.
KRA has given the blacklisted taxpayers up until June 3, 2021 to declare their tax returns or have the action taken against them.
Some of the government services which will be inaccessible to the taxpayers are: registration of land titles, approval of development plans, registration, transfer and licensing of motor vehicles, and registration of business names and companies.
