The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Friday issued a statement on the controversial Koroga Festival - the Naivasha Love Edition - scheduled to be hosted at Hell's Gate National Park in February 2020.

KWS clarified that the event was approved after confirmation that it would have minimal disturbance to the park's ecosystem.

"The park has sites designated for hosting events where insecurity and disturbance of wildlife is minimized. We also have clear regulations for the event organizers including timing, noise levels and clean-up after events.

"As guardians of Kenya's national parks, we reassure the public of our utmost commitment to maintaining the ecological integrity of these conservation and recreation facilities," KWS' statement read in part.

No to Koroga Festival

Ecologist Dr Paula Kahumbu is among tose who have maintained that hosting the event at the Park would have disastrous effects on wildlife.

She argued that the park was a breeding ground for certain species of vultures and due to disturbance four out of the five species were eradicated.

"I say NO to #KorogaFestival at Hells Gate National Park because 4 of the 5 vulture species extirpated in Kenya since 1970’s were breeding in Hells Gate.

"Hells gate is currently the only national park that protects a ruppells vulture colony in Kenya," Dr Kahumbu warned.