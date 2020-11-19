A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) pilot has died following a tragic crash of the aircraft he was flying.

A statement from the KWS outlined that the aircraft went down on Thursday morning during a routine training exercise.

"The accident occurred at 7:38 am today at Orly Airstrip in Magadi, Kajiado County during a routine training exercise.

"The plane was an AutoGyro aircraft model MTOSport2010, registration 5Y-KWV which is used for park patrols," the statement read in part.

KWS management added that investigations into the crash had commenced.