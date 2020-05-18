The father to Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip is nursing gunshot wounds at a hospital in Nanyuki after he was reportedly shot by police for not wearing a mask.

Loitiptip released a statement to the media where he indicated that his father, David Kiwaka, was shot in the leg by an officer attached to Doldol Police Station near Nanyuki town.

The youthful senator called for speedy investigations for what he termed as unwarranted police brutality.

"My father, David Kiwaka, has been shot in the leg and brutally injured by police officers at Doldol Police Station, Laikipia County. He has been rushed to Nanyuki Cottage. I am currently in Nanyuki pursuing the matter. Justice must prevail for my father. That's why I am calling for a speedy investigations and for the officer involved to be arrested," the Senator said.

Loitiptip's wife, Saumu Mbuvi, also decried her father in law's treatment in the hands of the police.

Saumu, who is a daughter to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, said her father in law was the victim of appalling police brutality.

“They shot my father in law today, yet it was still daytime!!! Police brutality must stop…. Every day we get cases of them shooting innocent citizens and nothing is being done… its time this end. Police brutality must and should stop! We are tired. Stop taking advantage of your power to intimidate innocent citizens,” she complained on social media.