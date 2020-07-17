Lancet Kenya PLK founder and CEO Ahmed Kalebi on Friday announced a break from social media following concerns raised by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday.

During the daily briefing, CS Kagwe disclosed that samples tested at the private lab and declared positive were later tested and found to be negative.

"It is true that there is one lab, specifically Lancet that carried out these tests that eventually turned from positive to negative. It is also the same lab that had also tested a group of people in Nairobi that also had the same circumstance.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

"The Ministry will take its measures… we have asked our board to review that particular laboratory. But what I would like to urge is that if a lab has got all these unclear results, don’t go there. Why are you going to a lab that you know has been giving information that may not be clear?" CS Kagwe posed.

Social media break

While announcing his break from social media, Dr Kalebi also referred members of the public to a statement where the lab had explained why the Covid-19 test results may appear positive at one time and negative at another.

"To all my Tweeples and acquaintances, I’m taking timeout for a few days from Twitter and Social Media to concentrate with my team at Lancet Kenya PLK on attending to the surge in COVID-19 laboratory samples and mitigate the disruptions we’ve experienced in our workflow.

"Pertaining to the matter of #COVID19 testing at Lancet Kenya PLK we have already given an extensive response at various levels as shared publicly. Further information can be obtained from the regulators specifically @KmpdcOfficial and KMLTTB who have separately audited our lab," his Friday tweets read.