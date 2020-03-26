Lancet Kenya PLK has launched a drive-through testing service for any Kenyan who would like to know if they have contracted the novel Covid-19 disease.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Thursday confirmed that the private lab had been given the necessary accreditation to conduct the tests.

In a post on their social media pages, Lancet outlined the process one will need to follow before the test can be conducted on them at a cost of Sh13,000.

Drive-through testing for Coronavirus in South Korea. Lancet Kenya PLK offering drive through testing for Coronavirus at Sh13,000

"We’ve introduced drive-through sample collection for Covid-19 test at our Main Lab HQ in Upper Hill Nairobi and at some of our selected branch labs countrywide where our lab personnel are trained and equipped to take the nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal samples," a notice from the lab read in part.

Process of testing for Coronavirus

According to a flyer provided by the lab, a person seeking to get tested will have to call ahead and make arrangements on when they will drive to the facility.

On arrival at the facility, the person to be tested will remain inside their car and a medic in protective gear will approach the vehicle to collect samples.

The medic will remain outside the patient's car and collect samples through a swab of the nose and/or a deep throat swab collected through the mouth.

Results will then be ready in three to six days.