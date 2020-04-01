Landlords and Tenants Association of Kenya (LATAK) has asked its members to waive rent for the next 3 months to caution Kenyans from the negative effects of the corona virus pandemic.

The association said many Kenyans would have a hard time making rental payments as most businesses have been shut down while many employed Kenyans have had their incomes slashed.

In addition, they requested the government to order a 6-month moratorium on bank loans currently being serviced by landlords.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at a press conference addressed by LATAK Secretary General Ben Riyal.

Riyal was accompanied by officials from the Matatu and Boda Boda Operators Federation of Kenya who called on the government to support the transport sector from the negative economic effects of Covid19.

Public transport operators have been hit with new strict directives meant to reinforce social distancing among travelers.

The directives include an order limiting the number of people PSVs can carry to 60 percent of its normal capacity.

Seeveral counties have also banned boda boda operators owing to the difficulty in enforcing social distancing and hygiene in some of the safety equipment.