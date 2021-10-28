Lands CS Farida Karoney’s sister succumbs to cancer

President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in paying tribute to the late Nancy Karoney, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 54 years.

In his message of condolence and comfort, the President regretted that Nancy, a retired teacher, had lost the battle with cancer at an age when her family needed her the most, and one year after the painful death of their father Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney who died in a grisly road accident.

“It is very unfortunate and sad that Nancy has lost her fight with cancer at an age when your family needed her the most. It is even more painful that she has passed away, just one year after the sudden death of your father and family patriarch Mzee Edward Kiprotich," the President mourned.

The Head of State said Ms Cheptoo's strong legacy shall be carried forward by the thousands of young Kenyans she brought up over the years during her long teaching career saying the country shall forever be grateful for her diligent service.

"As a nation we shall forever be grateful to Nancy for the invaluable contribution she made in the education sector where she taught many Kenyans who are now serving this great country in various sectors of our economy,” the President condoled and prayed to God to give the Karoney family the fortitude to bear with the painful loss of their beloved kin.