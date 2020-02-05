The last surviving elephant with giant tusks has died.

Kenyan Wildlife Services Director-General John Waweru confirmed the Elephant named Tim had died.

Tim is said to have died of natural causes at age 50.

Tim at Amboseli Park

The big tusker elephant was known for his naughty nature to his neighbors as he has an acquired taste for fresh vegetables, tomatoes and maize.

During some of his dangerous raids, Tim suffered several injuries, some nearly lethal as he plucked human settlement blocking his path in his frequent trips across the Kenya and Tanzania border.

The weight of his tusks caught up with him as he aged and this slowed him down significantly as the burden grew heavier.

Born in 1968, Tim became the face of human-wildlife conflict in the Amboseli that saw conservationists come up with better incentives to keep the wildlife corridor open.