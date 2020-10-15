The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has lost an application to have new rules instituted by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) stayed.

In a ruling made on Thursday, Justice Antony Murima allowed the respondents to file their responses with the rules still in effect.

The rules were announced by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua last week and were enforced by the police in cancelling at least three political gatherings.

"In order to command an orderly conduct of the court business this court will abide by the orders of the court made on 13th of this month. I will therefore not consider the request for interim conservatory orders at this point in time," the Judge ruled.

The lawyers' body is seeking to have licensing of public gatherings by the inspector General or his agents declared illegal.

The body has further termed the new NSAC rules "unreasonable" seeking to have them altogether repealed.

