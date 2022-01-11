Man chains himself outside DP Ruto's office with demands

The man, identified as Lawrence Amuke Oprong chained himself at the Harambee House Annex gate demanding to see DP Ruto.

According to media reports, Amuke said that the deputy president had promised to give him a job in his office.

The man also claimed to be the son of the late former Busia North MP Oduya Oprong.

Kenyans reacted to the story, directing the man to Ruto’s official residence in Karen where he has been operating from.a

In 2020 a man chained himself to Dedan Kimathi’s statue in Nairobi CBD, demanding to speak to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The man was carrying a sign with a message for Uhuru about the country's rising rate of teen pregnancies.

Police were called to the scene, where they spent time trying to have him disengage from the statue.