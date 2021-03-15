Nairobi-based lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has been ordered to return three vehicles belonging to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

Grand Mullah seized the three vehicles in 2020 after the courts granted him compensation for damage caused on his car while using one of the roads managed by the authority.

The lawyer had taken the three cars in a bid to recover the Sh750,000 he was granted as compensation for breaking the windscreen to his Bentley Bentayga.

The lawyer told the court that his car’s windscreen was damaged by stones, shrapnel and particles on a section of the road which was being re-carpeted by KeNHA.

He said he was travelling to the country on August 30, 2018, from Arusha, Tanzania through the Nairobi-Namanga highway when his car got damaged.

Hugh Court Judge Chacha Mwita, however, ruled that the authority's assets could not be used to settle the payment.

The courts further ordered KeNHA Director-General to process the pay out.

"In the end, having considered the twin applications, submissions and the law, it is this court’s finding that section 68 of Kenya Roads Act, restricts attachment of the applicant’s assets, and therefore, no attachment should have taken place," the judge directed.