Criminal defense lawyer Cliff Ombeta is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.

The lawyer was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack caused by high cholesterol.

Revealing the details of his condition, the popular lawyer state that the attack had come as a surprise even to himself.

"In Nairobi Hospital. Got an attack. Reason: cholesterol. Can you believe that? Yet, it is true," he posted.

The lawyer was seen in a hospital gown with numerous tubes attached to his body.

Lawyer Cliff Obeta admitted at Nairobi Hospital

Ombeta was recently in court representing former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in his terrorism suit.

Together with members of the Jubilee politician's legal team, they secured the release of Mr Sonko on bail.

The former Governor is also admitted at the same hospital with similar medical complications following his recent incarceration.