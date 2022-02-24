Miguna Miguna speaks on party he will vie with for Nairobi governor

Speaking to KTN News, the vocal lawyer said he is a registered voter and can therefore vie for office.

Miguna, however, stated that unlike 2017 when he ran as an independent candidate, he has settled on a political party and will soon give details about it.

“I intend to run for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat. I am a registered voter and I can run for office, I will be running on a party yet to be declared, that is where it is. Wait for the announcement, if I change my mind, I will let you know,” he stated.

Miguna's long-standing feud with Raila

In the interview, Miguna tore into the Azimio la Umoja movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga describing him as a non-transformative leader.

“The Raila Odinga of 2022 is a system candidate, a project of billionaires which the people do not support, the Raila you have now is not a transformative candidate,” he stated.

When asked whether Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had influence in the 2022 presidential election, Miguna said Kalonzo wouldn't make a difference.

Speaking on the President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga partnership, Miguna stated that he believed Uhuru has ruined Raila's chances.

“Uhuru has made it completely impossible for Raila ever to become president of Kenya, an endorsement by the most unpopular president of Kenya since independence is not a good thing for anyone running for president,” Miguna stated.