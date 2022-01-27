RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

Denis Mwangi

Confusion in court as two lawyers appear to represent Felesta Njoroge

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel
The case involving college student Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge who received Sh102 million from her Belgian boyfriend Marc De Mesel has taken a new turn after a judge issued orders to suspend hearings on the matter.

The Asset Recovery Agency froze the Sh102 million cash held at a local bank to investigate whether Ms Njoroge was part of a money-laundering scheme.

Justice Esther Maina has now suspended the case for 90 days after two lawyers gave contradicting information to the court regarding the whereabouts of Ms Njoroge.

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel
According to one of the lawyers, Walter Omanga, Felesta left the country six months ago and is yet to return.

It is unfortunate we find ourselves in this situation. The real Felesta is out of the country and is heavily pregnant and she is due to give birth. We can present documents to support our position.

We can present her to ARA depending on medical advice and upon travelling back to the country,” Omanga told the court.

The second lawyer, Thomas Maosa told the court that Felesta had hired him to represent her alongside Director of the Kenya School of Law, Mr PLO Lumumba. Mr Maosa told the court that Ms Njoroge is in Kenya.

We presented Felister to ARA but they opted not to take her statement. She is not out of the country. We are ready to present her again,” Maosa said.

Justice Esther Maina ruled that the case will be mentioned on May 16.

Terry Kago

The government also froze another batch of money linked to Felesta's boyfriend, bringing the total amount of cash held to Sh210 million.

According to a report by Business Daily on Wednesday December 15, Sh71.2 million and Sh37 million was discovered in two separate accounts at Equity Bank.

Belgian billionaire Marc De Mesel
The two accounts, with a sum of Sh108 million, are under the name of Tebby Wambui Kago but the source of the funds was traced back to Marc De Mesel.

Jane Wambui Kago

The High Court also ordered the freezing of Sh49 million sent to another Kenyan woman Jane Wambui Kago.

According to a report by the NMG publication, Marc De Mesel had sent the money to Jane Wambui Kago, a sister to his baby mama Tebby Wambui Kago.

The money was found in two accounts, one containing Sh3.1 million and the other Sh45.6 million.

Wangui, a salonist explained that the Sh49 million was a gift to expand her salon and clothes business in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

She told the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) that she created the Euro account in July 2021 in order to receive the payments from De Mesel.

Denis Mwangi

