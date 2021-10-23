On Friday, Nigeria’s national security adviser, Babagana Monguno said Malam Bako, who recently succeeded Abu Musab al-Barnawi as leader of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (Iswap), was "taken out" by security forces two days ago.

“The fact again is that the armed forces, the land forces have done an excellent job because in the span of one month we have been able to take out the leadership of the Islamic State of West African Province – that is Abu Musab Al-barnawi," said Monguno.

Iswap has been seen as the strongest jihadist group in Nigeria since the death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau earlier this year.

Since then, thousands of Boko Haram fighters have surrendered both to the military and reportedly to Iswap.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor had on October 14 confirmed the death of Al Barnawi.

“Two days ago, the man who succeeded him, one Malam Bako, one of the prominent leaders of the Shura Council of the Islamic State of West African Province, was also taken out," Monguno continued.

Syria

In other news, The U.S. military has revealed it killed a senior al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike on Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaeda's "ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians."