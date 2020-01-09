Universities Academic Staff Union's (UASU) has announced that lecturers to go on strike starting January 20.

According to UASU the government failed to honour the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed on October 28 last year.

Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga on Thursday confirmed the strike which will paralyse learning in 35 public universities.

Lecturers announce start of nation wide strike

"It appears the government has diverted the money and that is why we are being treated to doublespeak by SRC and the Ministry of Education," Dr Wasonga stated.

Time's up

According to Dr Wasonga, the agreed total cost of the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement is Ksh13.8 billion and not Ksh8.8 billion as declared by the SRC.

Speaking during a presser early this month, Dr Wasonga said that the university dons were giving the government time to put its act together.

“We are giving the government time to put its act together. SRC came up with a new salary structure amounting to Ksh8.8 billion and we don’t know how they arrived at that figure.

"Our national delegates conference on November 13 allowed us to call a national strike if this pay dispute is not sorted out and we are ready to go ahead,” he said.