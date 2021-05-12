Narok Senator explains why he voted for the BBI Bill

According to the Senator, he passed the Bill to the people of Narok County, and now they have a chance to say how they feel about it in the referendum.

Ledama insisted that BBI was promoted by a popular drive, and the vote that matters the most is with the people, not parliament.

"Y’all thought it was a conscious vote? BBI was promoted by a popular initiative, the vote of consequence lies not with parliament but with you the registered voters. Now you have your say in the referendum. I exercised my duty on behalf of Narok County, by passing the Bill to you," wrote the Narok Senator.

Olekina's words came after he was accused of voting for BBI Bill despite making people believe he was a voice of reason.