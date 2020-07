Legendary actor Charles Bukeko, famously known as Papa Shirandula is dead.

The actor reportedly passed on on Saturday morning.

Bukeko passed on after a short illness while receiving treatment at the Karen Hospital.

He was an award-winning Kenyan actor, thespian, singer, and director.

Mr Bukeko rose to fame when he was cast to play the role of Papa Shirandula in the popular TV series Papa Shirandula which aired on Citizen TV.