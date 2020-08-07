The Ministry of Health has dismissed claims that lemon, ginger and honey are a cure for coronavirus.

Speaking on Friday acting Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth said that the mixture is good for the human body but not an actual cure for COVID-19.

His remark comes on the backdrop of speculations among members of the public, leading to increase in prices of lemon and ginger in the market by traders.

“Ginger, lemon and honey are good because they are sources of vitamins and micronutrients, but the message to take home today is that there is still no cure for COVID-19,” said Dr Amoth.

Acting Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth

Cases in Kenya

“I will not stop you from taking your ginger honey or lemon as many times as you want but for sure it’s not a treatment for COVID-19,” he added.

Covid-19 cases in Kenya continue to escalate with 727 new positive coronavirus cases being confirmed in 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday announced that Kenya had crossed the 25,000 mark with a total of 25,138 cases.

Fatalities increased to 413 while 674 patients recovered from the disease bringing the total number of discharges to 11,118.