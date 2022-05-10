Lillian Nganga wins first property case against ex - Alfred Mutua

On May 9, 2022, Lillian shared documents detailing the cancellation of the transfer of her 1,800 shares to Mutua’s sister Ann Mutua from a company they co-owned (Ndash Enterprises Ltd) when they were still lovers.

Ms Nganga descried Mutua’s act as fraudulent – thanking the registrar of companies for reversing the shares back to her name.

“Press Statement on Ndash Enterprises Ltd fraudulent transfer of my shares by Alfred Mutua to his sister Ann Mutua. The fraudulent transfer of my 1,800 shares by Alfred to his sister Ann via lawyer BM Musau was reversed by the Registrar of Companies on 06.05.2022, after my complaint in November, 2021," Lilian wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ndash Enterprises Ltd, which is the mother company to their hotel A&L reverts to 50/50 shareholding in a scenario where one partner wants to exit the agreement.

“Ndash Enterprises Ltd (A&L Hotel mother company) reverts to 50/50 shareholding as shown in the CR12 printed on 09.05.202,” the Registrar said.

On November 11, 2021, Lilian Nganga accused Mutua of fraudulently taking away her shares in properties that they jointly owned when they were together. She even filed a complaint at the registrar of companies that has led to the reversal.

“This is to notify the public that after a detailed inquiry into the transfer of the 1800, the Registrar of Companies on 6/5/2022 found merit in the complaint Ms Ng’ng’a and has reversed the entry in company and the fraudulent transfer of the 1800 shares," the documents outlined.

The registrar maintained that Lilian is still a rightful shareholder in Ndash Enterprises Ltd and by extension A&L Hotel in Machakos.

“The current position therefore, is reflected in the attached CR 12 dates 9/5/2022 in which Governor Alfred Mutua and Ms. Lillian Ng’ng’a hold 2000 shares each, effectively making the 50% shareholders each in Ndash Enterprises Ltd and by extension A&L Hotel in Machakos,” the registrar added.

On September 8, 2021 Mutua, accompanied by his police bodyguard stormed Nganga’s apartment in Kileleshwa, and took away her personal car and transferred its ownership to another person.

“Without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had illegally obtained, he drove away my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G - a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014. Mr. Mutua proceeded to fraudulently transfer the ownership of the car in the log book into his name, and thereafter sold the vehicle to a 3rd party.