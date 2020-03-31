Senate is scheduled to resume sittings on Tuesday with a raft of measures put in place to prevent spread of Coronavirus at the upper House.

A brief seen by Pulselive indicated that the Senate chambers had been reconfigured to hold only 28 members reduced from the normal 67.

"The Chamber has been re-configured to sit a maximum of 28 Senators only. Accordingly, the Senate Majority Leader and the Senate Minority Leader were requested to consult and designate the 28 Senators who shall attend today's Senate Plenary sitting," the brief read in part.

List of 28 Senators allowed to attend sessions at Parliament as a measure against spread of Coronavirus

The main business of Tuesday's sitting will be debate on the comprehensive national response to the Covid-19 situation in the country, where 50 cases have been confirmed.

Senators are also set to form an ad hoc seven-member committee which will be giving weekly reports to the house on the matter.

New house rules for Senators

The 28 Senators have been encouraged to maintain social distance while at the chambers and remain at their seats at all times.

"In accordance with the Ministry of Health’s advisory, Senators and staff aged 58 years and above are encouraged to abide by the Presidential directive dated 25th March,2020 and thus work from home. Immuno-suppressed Senators and staff, and those with chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer and HIV are encouraged to work from home as they are more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

"There shall be no consultations at the Speaker’s Chair or at the Clerk’s Table and accordingly, it shall be out of order for a Senator to approach the Speaker’s Chair or the Clerk’s Table," the new regulations direct.