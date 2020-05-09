After six hours of a nationwide power outage, Kenya Power and Lighting PLC restored power supply in a few areas in Nairobi County and other neighbouring counties.

Parts of Nakuru county and Laikipia County reported restored supply some minutes after 11 am while parts of Nairobi County begun to register restored power from noon.

Reports from Busia County also indicate that power had been restored some minutes after noon.

Pulselive can confirm that power was restored in the following areas as at the time of publication.