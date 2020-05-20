A number of Deputy President William Ruto's diehard supporters in the Senate have made a u-turn and signed an impeachment motion against the DP's point man Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki.

Among those who have had a change of political heart is vocal nominated Senator Millicent Omanga who has in the past two years been a card carrying member of Ruto's Tanga Tanga camp.

Omanga was among Jubilee nominated Senators allied to the Ruto camp who were threatened with expulsion from the party that would have seen them lose their seats.

The others were Senators Iman Falhada, Christine Zawadi, Naomi Waqo, Mary Senata, and Victor Prengei - all who have signed the motion against Kindiki.

Ruto's home Senator, Prof Margaret Kamar os Uasin Gishu has also signed the motion against Kindiki and is reportedly being considered to take over the Deputy Speaker's seat.

Senator Kamar was among those who signed the list prepared by Ruto's team disowning the removal of Kipchuma Murkomen and Susan Kihika as Majority Leader and Majority Whip respectively.

Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito has also been a close ally of the DP and had signed the protest letter but has now changed tune and is on the list expected to send Kindiki home.

The motion to replace the Deputy Speaker requires the support of at least two thirds (45) of the 67 Senators who seat in the Senate.

48 Senators have so far appended their signatures in support of Kindiki's removal in the motion initiated by Majority Whip Irungu Kangata.

