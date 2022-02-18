The logistics network in Nairobi and across the country has also supported the growth of last-mile deliveries where customers can get products right at their doorstep.

The expansion of eCommerce has also led to the creation of roles such as logistic management, customer support and delivery personnel.

Pulse Nigeria

According to data from Google Trends, the use of the search term ‘pharmacy near me' has increased by 82% in the last 12 months.

The search terms ‘online pharmacy’ has increased by 47%. Most of the searches have been traced to Nairobi.

While purchasing drugs from internet pharmacists in Kenya may be convenient, be wary of fraudulent shops.

Many of them may offer to sell prescription medications at reduced costs, frequently without requiring a genuine prescription.

Pulse Live Kenya

Such dealers typically sell counterfeit or unapproved pharmaceuticals outside of the protections that licenced internet-based pharmacies follow.

In 2021, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) shut down 52 illegal pharmaceutical outlets seizing 55 cartons of assorted medicines in the North-Eastern region.

The crackdown by PPB officers working with officers from the National Police Service saw 23 people arrested over illegally operating chemists in Tana River, Lamu and parts of Kitui.

The PPB Deputy Director of Inspectorate, Dr Dominic Kariuki said that the seized medicines have been handed over to the board for necessary tests to be carried out and for safe disposal.

Here is a list of most popular online pharmacies in Nairobi