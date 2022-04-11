Schools most 2021 KCPE candidates preferred to join

Nanyuki High had 154,524 students selecting it although it has room for only 384 students. Kabianga which can accommodate 480 students saw 142,640 students select it. Pangani Girls saw 124,982 students select it yet it has a capacity of only 384 students.

Other schools in the list include Nyandarua High school which had 123,976 students, Alliance Girls with a student selection of 105,053 and Nakuru High School which had 100,840 students select.

Mang'u High school saw 93,648 students prefer it with capacity of only 432 while Butere Girls which has a capacity of 528 students was preferred by 98,410.

school selection Pulse Live Kenya

No Alliance High School

Alliance High School which for a long time has always been the school of choice did not make the list of the top ten most preferred schools.

St. Albert's Ulanda Girl's and Sironga Girls in Nyanza are among schools that will receive the most candidates with the former set to admit 864 students while Sironga Girls will admit 816 students.

Prof. Magoha praised the schools for expanding their resources to support 100% transition from primary to secondary.

The CS further called upon parents and teachers to advise candidates so that they make proper choices in school selection.