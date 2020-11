One person died after being burned beyond recognition while 5 others injured a following a grisly road accident involving 3 vehicles at Kapiti plains along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Reports indicate that those injured have been rushed to Machakos level 5 Hospital for treatment.

A short video doing rounds on social media shows the two of the three cars (Toyota Fielder and Probox) that were involved in the accident up in flames minutes after crush.

The cause of the said accident is not yet clear.