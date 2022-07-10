RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

1 dead after Landcruiser rammed into a matatu in Kwale

Authors:

Amos Robi

The land cruiser is said to have been driving at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour

Kwale accident involving Landcrusier and Nissan Matatu
Kwale accident involving Landcrusier and Nissan Matatu

One person has been confirmed dead while four others have been rushed to hospital following an accident at Kombani Junction along the Mombasa-Ukunda highway.

Recommended articles

The accident involved a Toyota V8 Landcruiser and public service vehicle which was waiting for passengers to board.

According to the area Sub-chief Hamisi Mwavyoga, the Landcruiser was travelling at a very high speed trying to catch up with another vehicle ahead which was at an equally high speed.

“The Landcruiser was moving at over 200 kilometers per hour speed and hit a road bump before knocking the matatu," Mwavyoga said.

The driver of the PSV lost his legs in the crash and was rushed to the Kwale sub-county hospital where he is receiving treatment alongside other injured passengers from the matatu.

READ: Transport CS issues new rules for using Nairobi Expressway

Wreckage of the Kwale accident involving Landcruiser and matatu
Wreckage of the Kwale accident involving Landcruiser and matatu Wreckage of the Kwale accident involving Landcruiser and matatu Pulse Live Kenya

Passengers of the Landcruiser managed to survive the accident although they suffered minor injuries. Mwavyoga urged motorists plying the road the obey traffic rules to prevent such accidents from re-occurring.

The accident comes barely a day after another accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway claimed 18 lives while severely injuring two others.

A statement released by the National Police Service said the accident was avoidable had the matatu driver maintained his lane.

Tragic accident that killed 18 people and injured 2 others in Mwembeni Area along the Nairobi - Mombasa Highway
Tragic accident that killed 18 people and injured 2 others in Mwembeni Area along the Nairobi - Mombasa Highway Pulse Live Kenya

“The preliminary incident report indicates that this tragedy and the senseless loss of lives could have been avoided if the matatu driver had maintained lane discipline. All evidence points to the fact that the driver was overtaking on a continuous yellow line at the time of the crash,” the statement from the NPS read.

Out of the 18 who died in the accident, eight were from the same village and were headed for a wedding in Mombasa County.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

1 dead after Landcruiser rammed into a matatu in Kwale

1 dead after Landcruiser rammed into a matatu in Kwale

Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Video of Raila and Mbilia Bel dancing lights up the internet

Chaos at Kenya Kwanza rally as Moses Kuria clashes with Kimani Wamatangi [Video]

Chaos at Kenya Kwanza rally as Moses Kuria clashes with Kimani Wamatangi [Video]

Ruto confronted Matiang’i and almost slapped me for meeting Uhuru - CS Wamalwa

Ruto confronted Matiang’i and almost slapped me for meeting Uhuru - CS Wamalwa

Tutaenda Nyumbani na wao - Uhuru threatens crackdown on these people [Video]

Tutaenda Nyumbani na wao - Uhuru threatens crackdown on these people [Video]

31 areas at risk of election postponement IEBC says

31 areas at risk of election postponement IEBC says

Wajackoyah names DCI boss George Kinoti in his dream cabinet

Wajackoyah names DCI boss George Kinoti in his dream cabinet

Winnie Odinga cheekily asks potential suitors to shoot their shots

Winnie Odinga cheekily asks potential suitors to shoot their shots

IEBC commissioner responds to reports of wrangles after arrival of ballot papers

IEBC commissioner responds to reports of wrangles after arrival of ballot papers

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Uhuru appoints new KNEC chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Judge frees Nakuru man who pleaded guilty of stabbing wife to death

A man in handcuffs

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

Mistake that caused tragic accident along Nairobi - Mombasa highway

Tragic accident that killed 18 people and injured 2 others in Mwembeni Area along the Nairobi - Mombasa Highway