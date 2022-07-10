1 dead after Landcruiser rammed into a matatu in Kwale

The accident involved a Toyota V8 Landcruiser and public service vehicle which was waiting for passengers to board.

According to the area Sub-chief Hamisi Mwavyoga, the Landcruiser was travelling at a very high speed trying to catch up with another vehicle ahead which was at an equally high speed.

“The Landcruiser was moving at over 200 kilometers per hour speed and hit a road bump before knocking the matatu," Mwavyoga said.

The driver of the PSV lost his legs in the crash and was rushed to the Kwale sub-county hospital where he is receiving treatment alongside other injured passengers from the matatu.

Wreckage of the Kwale accident involving Landcruiser and matatu Pulse Live Kenya

Passengers of the Landcruiser managed to survive the accident although they suffered minor injuries. Mwavyoga urged motorists plying the road the obey traffic rules to prevent such accidents from re-occurring.

The accident comes barely a day after another accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway claimed 18 lives while severely injuring two others.

A statement released by the National Police Service said the accident was avoidable had the matatu driver maintained his lane.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The preliminary incident report indicates that this tragedy and the senseless loss of lives could have been avoided if the matatu driver had maintained lane discipline. All evidence points to the fact that the driver was overtaking on a continuous yellow line at the time of the crash,” the statement from the NPS read.