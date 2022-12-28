Modern Coast bus plunges into river

According to reports reaching the news desk, the Modern Coast bus plunged into Nyakomisaro River in Kisii County.

The deceased was a pedestrian who was hit after the bus veered off the road.

An unconfirmed number of injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Pulse Live Kenya

A similar accident earlier this year shocked the country on July 25, when a Modern Coast bus carrying passengers from Meru to Mombasa crashed off the Nithi Bridge.

All 33 passengers on board the bus, as well as the driver, lost their lives in the tragic accident.

One of the victims was a newly graduated doctor starting her first job.

According to first responders at the scene, the bus lost control as it traveled downhill and struck the guardrail before plummeting several meters below.