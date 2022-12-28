ADVERTISEMENT
Modern Coast bus plunges into river

Denis Mwangi

An unconfirmed number of injured passengers have been rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Modern Coast bus plunges into river in Kisii on Deceember 28, 2022
Modern Coast bus plunges into river in Kisii on Deceember 28, 2022

One person has been reported dead in a road accident involving a bus on Wednesday morning, December 28, in Kisii.

According to reports reaching the news desk, the Modern Coast bus plunged into Nyakomisaro River in Kisii County.

The deceased was a pedestrian who was hit after the bus veered off the road.

An unconfirmed number of injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Modern Coast bus plunges into river in Kisii on Deceember 28, 2022
Modern Coast bus plunges into river in Kisii on Deceember 28, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

A similar accident earlier this year shocked the country on July 25, when a Modern Coast bus carrying passengers from Meru to Mombasa crashed off the Nithi Bridge.

All 33 passengers on board the bus, as well as the driver, lost their lives in the tragic accident.

One of the victims was a newly graduated doctor starting her first job.

According to first responders at the scene, the bus lost control as it traveled downhill and struck the guardrail before plummeting several meters below.

Initial reports suggested that the bus may have been speeding, but the driver's wife strongly denied this claim.

