The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 181 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 5,577 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stand at 105,648.

The cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,295,556.

The new cases are distributed as follows;

Nairobi has 104 cases, Kiambu 20, Busia 11, Nakuru 9, Kisumu 5, Mombasa 5, Machakos 5, Taita Taveta 4, Turkana 4, Embu 2, Kajiado 2, Kakamega 2, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Meru 1, Migori 1, Murang’a 1, Nyeri 1, Bungoma 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

At the same time, 88 patients have recovered from the disease, 46 from various health facilities, while 42 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 86,609.

However, on a sad note, one patient has succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,854.