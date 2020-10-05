1,029 Kenyan healthcare workers have so far been infected with Covid-19, Health CAS Rashid Aman confirmed on Monday.

The CAS outlined that 526 of the infected frontliners are male while 503 were female.

He added that the fatality rate among the healthcare practitioners had remained relatively low at 1.6% which translates to about 16 deaths.

Kenya's Case Load

22 more Kenyans tested positive for the Coronvirus disease after 595 samples were tested over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's total case load now stands at 39,449.

4 more patients succumbed to the disease bringing total number of fatalities to 735.

The total number of recoveries hit the 27,035 mark as 376 patients were discharged from the home-based care and various hospitals.

