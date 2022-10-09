RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

11 killed in grisly road accident at notorious blackspot

Charles Ouma

11 people died on the spot

The scene of the crash where 11 people perished after a bus they were travelling was involved in an accident along the Meru-Nanyuki road on October 08
Eleven people died on the spot following a tragic accident along the busy Nanyuki-Meru road.

The accident which involved multiple vehicles happened at Subuiga on Saturday, October 8.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle along a steep stretch of the road before colliding with a matatu heading in the opposite direction.

The bus then veered off the road before being hit by a trailer along the busy road.

Police confirmed that at eleven people perished on the spot, among them, 7 passengers who were in the ill-fated bus.

An eyewitness who survived the tragedy recounted seeing the police ferrying eleven bodies.

“It was by sheer luck that the bus did not run over me because I was so close. Fortunately, I heard a loud bang and dropped the firewood I was carrying and ducked. The bus hit the matatu and stopped after hitting a trailer,” recounted the witness.

He added that alcoholic beverages were among the items recovered from the bus, noting that the occupants of the vehicle appear to have been heading to a party or coming from one.

“The bus seats had bottles of beer. The passengers appeared to have been partying or heading to a party,” he added.

Notorious blackspot

The stretch of the road has claimed several lives with residents now appealing to government agencies to intervene.

Four people died near the same spot after a truck that was ferrying fertilizers lost control and rammed into houses.

Confirming the accident, Buuri police boss David Mwange noted that four people perished on the spot while others were rushed to hospital for treatment.

