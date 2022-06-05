RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tragedy as 11 die in night accident at Mwingi

Charles Ouma

The passengers of the ill-fated vehicle were heading home from a dowry negotiation ceremony in Mwingi when tragedy struck

14-seater matatu that got involved in an accident on Saturday, June 4.

At least 11 people have been confirmed dead after a matatu they were travelling in was involved in an accident along the busy Thika-Garissa Highway.

The tragic crash happened at Kanyonyoo junction in Kitui County on Saturday, June 4 night, leaving scores injured.

The passengers in the matatu were heading to Kitui from a dowry negotiation ceremony, popularly known as Ruracio in Mwingi when tragedy struck.

Police reports indicate that the driver of the 14-seater matatu lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Good Samaritans and police rushed to the scene to help survivors who were rushed to Matuu Level 4 Hospital in Machakos and Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Eleven people had been confirmed dead at the time of publishing this article, with the bodies of the deceased were taken to Kitui Level 4 Hospital Mortuary.

Wreckage of the vehicle that was involved in an accident that claimed the life of Stella Memusi Pulse Live Kenya

Road accidents continue to claim many lives with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) carrying out aggressive sensitization campaigns urging road users to adhere to traffic laws to avert further loss of lives and injury.

“Road users must strive to be responsible whether in complying with traffic rules as a driver, rider or pedestrian, enforcing the law, or educating others in engaging in safe behaviour," NTSA stated.

Among those who perished in road accidents this week are Rabai Member of Parliament William Kamoti who was involved in an accident while heading home after presenting his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Kajiado Central MP, Elijah Memusi also lost his wife, Stella Memusi after she was involved in an accident on May 31.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

